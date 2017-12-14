Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—Bayer's Stivarga approved in second-line HCC in China

14 December 2017

The China Food and Drug Administration has approved Stivarga (regorafenib) as a treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in the second-line setting.

The approval was based on data from the Phase III RESORCE study showing a statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus placebo; a median of 10.6 vs 7.8 months.

Bayer’s head of oncology Robert LaCaze said: "Following the approval of Stivarga for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer and gastrointestinal stromal tumors earlier this year in China, the approval in HCC brings new hope to Chinese patients."



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