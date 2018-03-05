Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—BIA Separations and Nuvonis Technologies team up in vaccine and gene therapy production

5 March 2018

Biochromatography development and manufacturing company BIA Separations has teamed up with Nuvonis Technologies, an Austrian biotech providing production cell banks, in a new partnership.

The companies will provide vaccine and gene therapy production, and promise to tackle the technical challenges associated with managing the upstream/downstream process interface.

They will combine Nuvonis’ Vero cell bank with BIA Separation’s CIM monolithic column purification products, promising to work with companies to improve manufacturing procedures for gene therapy, oncolytic vaccines, exosomes and similar biomolecules.

Aleš Štrancar, chief executive of Slovenia-based company BIA Separations, said: “The interface between upstream and downstream bioprocessing is one of the most challenging technical areas remaining in the field, and where most production problems arise. I look forward to seeing our teams working together to bring effective solutions to clients of any size – small, medium and large.”



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