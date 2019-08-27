Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—BiomX builds phage manufacturing facility

27 August 2019

Israeli microbiome company BiomX has announced the completion of construction of a new phage manufacturing facility at the company’s headquarters in Ness Ziona.

The facility will support clinical manufacturing of BiomX’s candidate phage products and in the future could be expanded to support commercial manufacturing needs.

“In this new age of live biotherapeutics, which include phage as well as human-derived cells and bacteria, manufacturing has become a major step on the path to clinical development,” said Jonathan Solomon, BiomX’s chief executive.

“Owning and operating our own manufacturing facility provides us with a competitive advantage by allowing close oversight and control, thus enhancing our ability to meet our manufacturing needs in a timely manner. Moreover, the ability to quickly and flexibly respond to new pre-clinical and clinical data allows us to modify our phage cocktails accordingly.”



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