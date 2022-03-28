Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—Immunovia poaches Myriad's Jeff Borcherding to lead US business

28 March 2022

Sweden-based Immunovia has named Jeff Borcherding chief executive of its US subsidiary.

He joins from Myriad Genetics, a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company, where he was chief marketing officer.

Philipp Mathieu, acting chief executive and president, Immunovia, said: “Jeff’s appointment further accelerates the US commercialization efforts of IMMray PanCan-d and is in-line with our strategic priority to scale our US business.

“Immunovia commercially entered the USA, the world’s largest diagnostics market, with the launch of IMMray PanCan-d in August 2021. Jeff brings extensive experience growing diagnostic businesses and healthcare brands from a broad range of commercial leadership roles in the US market.”



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze