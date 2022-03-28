BRIEF—Immunovia poaches Myriad's Jeff Borcherding to lead US business

Sweden-based Immunovia has named Jeff Borcherding chief executive of its US subsidiary.

He joins from Myriad Genetics, a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company, where he was chief marketing officer.

Philipp Mathieu, acting chief executive and president, Immunovia, said: “Jeff’s appointment further accelerates the US commercialization efforts of IMMray PanCan-d and is in-line with our strategic priority to scale our US business.

“Immunovia commercially entered the USA, the world’s largest diagnostics market, with the launch of IMMray PanCan-d in August 2021. Jeff brings extensive experience growing diagnostic businesses and healthcare brands from a broad range of commercial leadership roles in the US market.”