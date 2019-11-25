BRIEF—Inceptua becomes Bendalis distributor for trial usage

Pharma company and service partner Inceptua has become the exclusive distributor of products from German oncology generics manufacturer Bendalis, for their use in clinical trials worldwide.

Through the agreement, Inceptua, which was previously known as Multipharma, is adding to the range of oncology comparators and standard-of-care medicines that it already supplies for clinical trial use.

The Luxembourg-headquartered company will receive exclusive access to Bendalis’ portfolio of products that are commonly used in chemotherapy.