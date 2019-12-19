Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Novo Nordisk inks research collaboration with UVA

19 December 2019

The University of Virginia (UVA) Center for Diabetes Technology and Denmark’s Novo Nordisk today announced that they have entered into a five-year research collaboration where UVA and Novo Nordisk will work together on the development of virtual environments focused on modelling of patients with type 2 diabetes.

The goal of the collaboration is to enable simulation of the human metabolic system of different types of individual people with type 2 diabetes and simulating virtual patient populations.

The research collaboration will utilize UVA’s work within diabetes and extensive knowledge on patient simulation and data-driven models within diabetes.

Aligned with Novo Nordisk’s digital therapeutics strategy, the research collaboration will initially focus on establishing a ‘virtual innovation lab’ between Novo Nordisk and University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technology to gain a deep understanding of type 2 diabetes for the purpose of enabling virtual simulation.

