BRIEF—Novo Nordisk inks research collaboration with UVA

The University of Virginia (UVA) Center for Diabetes Technology and Denmark’s Novo Nordisk today announced that they have entered into a five-year research collaboration where UVA and Novo Nordisk will work together on the development of virtual environments focused on modelling of patients with type 2 diabetes.

The goal of the collaboration is to enable simulation of the human metabolic system of different types of individual people with type 2 diabetes and simulating virtual patient populations.

The research collaboration will utilize UVA’s work within diabetes and extensive knowledge on patient simulation and data-driven models within diabetes.

Aligned with Novo Nordisk’s digital therapeutics strategy, the research collaboration will initially focus on establishing a ‘virtual innovation lab’ between Novo Nordisk and University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technology to gain a deep understanding of type 2 diabetes for the purpose of enabling virtual simulation.