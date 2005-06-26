Bristol-Myers Squibb enters $300M settlement with US Justice Department

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb says it has resolved the investigation by the US Attorney's Office in, Newark, New Jersey, relating to wholesaler inventory and various accounting matters, in a deferred prosecution agreement with the government (Marketletters passim).
Under the terms of the settlement, the government will not pursue its filed criminal complaint if it is satisfied after two years that the company has complied with all the terms of the deal. B-MS will also make an additional payment of $300.0 million to the shareholder fund previously established in connection with the firm's settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission announced last year, and will take a further $249.0 million reserve.
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