Bristol-Myers Squibb in talks to sell analgesics business?

According to numerous reports circulating in the USA, starting with the New York Times, drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb is in talks with several potential buyers for its over-the-counter medicines business for up to $1 billion. This comprises largely analgesic brands such as Excedrin and Bufferin, and Comtrex, a cold/flu remedy. The NYT said that B-MS declined to comment on the rumors but claimed that executives told the newspaper that talks would be called off if the business did not fetch the right price. Likely buyers for the unit, which had sales of $354 million in 2003 compared with $424 million in 2001, are said to be UK-based GlaxoSmithKline, US firm Johnson & Johnson and possibly Germany's Bayer. B-MS, which has seen its share price drop to the $25 range from $45 at the start of 2002, has recently been shedding non-core businesses, including its oncology therapeutics network last month (Marketletter December 20, 2004).
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