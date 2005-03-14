Bristol-Myers Squibb: positive results with MDX-010 in cancer

US health care giant Bristol-Myers Squibb has reported promising results from an early clinical study with its anticancer candidate MDX-010, a fully-human antibody directed against the human T cell surface protein CTLA-4.
In the trial, eight out of 36 individuals with metastatic melanoma experienced objective clinical responses, the firm said. Three of these were complete and five were partial responses. Patients received MDX-010 every three weeks, with three subjects per dose level at 0.1mg/kg, 0.3mg/kg, and 2.0mg/kg. In addition to receiving the antibody, all patients received high-dose interleukin-2 therapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze