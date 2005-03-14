Bristol-Myers Squibb: positive results with MDX-010 in cancer

US health care giant Bristol-Myers Squibb has reported promising results from an early clinical study with its anticancer candidate MDX-010, a fully-human antibody directed against the human T cell surface protein CTLA-4.

In the trial, eight out of 36 individuals with metastatic melanoma experienced objective clinical responses, the firm said. Three of these were complete and five were partial responses. Patients received MDX-010 every three weeks, with three subjects per dose level at 0.1mg/kg, 0.3mg/kg, and 2.0mg/kg. In addition to receiving the antibody, all patients received high-dose interleukin-2 therapy.