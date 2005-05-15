Bristol-Myers Squibb revises 1st-qtr earnings down on legal reserves

In a move which suggests US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb may be close to resolving law suits and investigations stemming from its wholesaler inventory backlog debacle (Marketletters passim), the company has announced a downward revision of its recently-reported first-quarter 2005 results.
In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, B-MS stated that pretax earnings for the period have been reduced $110.0 million, reflecting litigation reserves for previously-disclosed matters recorded after the issue of the earnings release (Marketletter May 9).
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