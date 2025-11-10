Bristol-Myers Squibb's BMS-188494

- BMS-188494 may be more efficacious in lowering plasma cholesterol and triglycerides than currently available hypercholesterolemic agents, according to researchers at Bristol-Myers Squibb, who presented the results of a recent preclinical study at the annual American Heart Association meeting. In non-human primates (marmosets), BMS-188494, a prodrug of the squalene synthetase inhibitor BMS-187745, caused a dose- dependant lowering of total plasma cholesterol, VLDL cholesterol and LDL cholesterol which was more acute than that seen with HMG CoA reductase inhibitors tested in this model. In addition, no significant signs of toxicity were observed in a 14-day treatment period. The compound is currently in Phase I for the indication of lowering plasma cholesterol.