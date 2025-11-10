Bristol-Myers Squibb To Close French Plant

Bristol-Myers Squibb has started to rationalize its European operation with the announced closure of antibiotics production at its Lognes plant in France. Production is to be switched to Italy.
The Lognes site is one of the US group's more important locations in France and has been occupied by the firm since 1981. The site is being taken over by a luxury packaging firm, Selecta, which also provides packaging for the pharmaceutical industry.
B-MS has two other drug production units in France, one at Meymac and another at Epernon, which specialize in the production of cardiovascular and antiviral drugs. The firm acquired some additional sites in France through its acquisition of the French firm UPSA (Marketletters passim).
