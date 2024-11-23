BRITISH BIO-TECH OPENS US SUBSIDIARY

- British Bio-technology Group has established a subsidiary in the USA, called British Bio-technology Inc. The subsidiary will be based in Annapolis, Maryland, and will have Peter McCann as its vice president of US research and development. The company will oversee clinical trials of medicines in the USA, and submit regulatory applications for new products.
