British Biotech Losses Continue In 1994

British Biotech Inc reported a loss of L26.3 million ($42.1 million) for the fiscal year ended April 30, compared with a loss of L21.5 million for the previous year. This was not far out of line with analysts' forecasts, which ranged around the L25 million loss level. Turnover from continued operations amounted to L3.2 million. The ongoing losses are said to reflect expanded product development activity.

Five products were in clinical testing during the year and a significant program of clinical studies was started in the USA (see page 19 for details of research).

The company claims its balance sheet remains strong, with L42 million in cash at year-end. However, observers are concerned that the company will run out of cash before significant revenues are forthcoming from product sales, especially since it used up reserves at the rate of L32 million last year against L21.5 million the year earlier.