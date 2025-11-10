British Biotech's New UK Laboratories Opened

British Biotech's new pharmaceutical development laboratories at the firm's main R&D site in Cowley in Oxford were formally opened last week by the UK's Secretary of State for Health Stephen Dorrell. BB says that the building has been equipped to provide state-of-the-art facilities and represents an investment of L4 million ($6.2 million).
The opening of the Isis House laboratories means that, for the first time, BB will be able to manufacture both new chemicals and genetically engineered drugs in-house. Initially, the new building will be focused on BB's new anticancer agent, BB-2516.
In the first quarter of its 1995/96 fiscal year, British Biotech made a loss, before and after tax, of L7 million ($10.8 million), which the company says was well within budget.
