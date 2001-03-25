British Biotech to sell and lease back its Oxford base

British Biotech says that it has agreed the sale and leaseback of itsoffice and laboratory facility known as Windrush Court, Oxford, UK.
BB has agreed to sell the unit for L12.7 million ($18.1 million), and has agreed to take a 20-year lease at an initial annual rental of L1.1 million. The company will get L11.4 million on completion, expected to take place in April, and says the proceeds from the sale will be invested in the product portfolio and antibiotic program.
