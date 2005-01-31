Broker Eden sets up health care research team

Eden Group, an independent stockbroking and asset management firm based in the UK, has announced the formation of a new health care research team. This will provide institutional clients with an independent research and sales service which is complementary to the company's equity dealing capabilities.

The new team consist sof Martin Hall (formerly with UBS and HSBC), Premal Pajwani (ex-JP Morgan) and Stephen Brindle (ex-Citigroup and Goldman Sachs).