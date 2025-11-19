Broker Positive On Roussel Uclaf Presentation

French drugmaker Roussel Ulcaf has several positive fundamental characteristics, according to analysts Mark Tracey and Paul Krikler of Goldman Sachs, and these are a strong management, satisfactory pharmaceutical volume growth ex-Americas (particularly good in France), cost rationalization potential, a strong antibiotic franchise, synergies with its German parent company Hoechst, long-term benefits from Hoechst's acquisition of Marion Merrell Dow (see also page 2), scope to reduce salesforce/R&D costs in France, a significant net cash position and overall scope for margin expansion.

The analysts forecast net income for 1995 of 1.44 billion French francs ($295.8 million), up 19.2% on the 1994 level, and 1.68 billion francs for 1996, and see the company as a market outperformer in the short- and longer-term.

Despite expected higher restructuring costs this year, further currency pressures (which, hopefully, should not be as much in the second half) and likely larger provisions at the end of the year, the analysts feel that, barring unforeseen circumstances, RU has considerable flexibility to report profit growth in excess of current market expectations of 15%-20%. This, they add, is largely because of its strong domestic performance and the fact that fourth-quarter 1995 compares with a weak corresponding 1994 period. Seasonally, they say, the fourth quarter is by far the most significant quarter.