BTG and Collegium to develop new asthma drug

London, UK-based medical innovations firm, BTG, and USA-headquartered Collegium Pharmaceutical have signed a joint collaboration agreement to develop CP-141, a modified oral formulation of a currently-available asthma drug.

BTG says that proposed novel asthma treatments are in development to fulfil the needs of a large number of asthmatics who do not benefit from currently-available medications. Most commonly, non-compatibility issues arise from dosage frequency problems, ease of use or the inability of a sufferer to swallow pills. The partnership aims to produce an extended slow-release dosage product, which it says, will meet the needs of such patients.

"Development of a modified-formulation version of this asthma drug has the potential to benefit a large and currently under-served patient population by addressing a well known compliance issue," commented Thomas Logan, BTG's vice president of drug repositioning.