BTG licenses Asterand analgesics

6 February 2006

UK-based Asterand (formerly Pharmagene) and BTG, a medical innovations company, have entered into an exclusive licence agreement, whereby the latter acquires the rights to a series of compounds discovered and developed by Asterand to treat painful conditions such as migraine headache.

The compounds arise from Asterand's R4 development program. They are selective EP4 receptor antagonists, designed to specifically block the actions of prostaglandin E2 involved in pain and inflammation without affecting the beneficial effects of prostaglandins. The lead molecule, BGC20-1531 (previously PGN1531), is in preclinical studies. It prevents prostaglandin E2 induced dilation of blood vessels in human cerebral vasculature an effect which contributes to the pain of migraine headache.

BTG plans to advance the development of BGC20-1531 into clinical trials and will continue the evaluation of this and other molecules in the program for other therapeutic indications. It will pay Asterand an undisclosed down-payment as well as success-based development milestones and royalties.

