BTG licenses Asterand analgesics

UK-based Asterand (formerly Pharmagene) and BTG, a medical innovations company, have entered into an exclusive licence agreement, whereby the latter acquires the rights to a series of compounds discovered and developed by Asterand to treat painful conditions such as migraine headache.
The compounds arise from Asterand's R4 development program. They are selective EP4 receptor antagonists, designed to specifically block the actions of prostaglandin E2 involved in pain and inflammation without affecting the beneficial effects of prostaglandins. The lead molecule, BGC20-1531 (previously PGN1531), is in preclinical studies. It prevents prostaglandin E2 induced dilation of blood vessels in human cerebral vasculature an effect which contributes to the pain of migraine headache.
BTG plans to advance the development of BGC20-1531 into clinical trials and will continue the evaluation of this and other molecules in the program for other therapeutic indications. It will pay Asterand an undisclosed down-payment as well as success-based development milestones and royalties.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze