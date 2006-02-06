BTG licenses Asterand's painkiller portfolio

UK-based BTG has licensed a series of compounds discovered and developed by UK drugmaker Asterand to treat painful conditions such as migraine headache.

BTG plans to advance the development of a molecule, known as BGC20-1531, into clinical trials and will continue the evaluation of this and other molecules in other indications. BTG will pay an undisclosed down payment as well as success-based development milestones and royalties. Further financial details were not revealed.