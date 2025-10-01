BTG's First Profitable Year

Announcing its first profitable year, Bio-Technology General of Israel revealed net profits for 1995 of $4.8 million, or 11 cents per share. This compares with a net loss in 1994 of $7.4 million or 19 cents per share.

The firm said that net income for 1995 and 1994 reflected an extraordinary gain of $1.4 million and $1.5 million respectively, due to debt forgiveness, as well as R&D revenues in 1995 of around $3 million. The latter resulted from the return of warrants in connection with the wind-up of BTG's relationship with Bio-Cardia.

Product sales for the year rose 95% to $21.4 million, from $11 million a year earlier. This rise reflects broader worldwide distribution of the firm's human growth hormone (see also page 23) and hyaluronic acid, plus the US launch of Oxandrin (oxandrolone) in December 1995.