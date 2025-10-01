BTG's First Profitable Year

Announcing its first profitable year, Bio-Technology General of Israel revealed net profits for 1995 of $4.8 million, or 11 cents per share. This compares with a net loss in 1994 of $7.4 million or 19 cents per share.
The firm said that net income for 1995 and 1994 reflected an extraordinary gain of $1.4 million and $1.5 million respectively, due to debt forgiveness, as well as R&D revenues in 1995 of around $3 million. The latter resulted from the return of warrants in connection with the wind-up of BTG's relationship with Bio-Cardia.
Product sales for the year rose 95% to $21.4 million, from $11 million a year earlier. This rise reflects broader worldwide distribution of the firm's human growth hormone (see also page 23) and hyaluronic acid, plus the US launch of Oxandrin (oxandrolone) in December 1995.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze