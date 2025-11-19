BTG's Silkis Launched In Holland

BioTechnology General has launched is fifth product, Silkis (calcitriol), onto the market in the Netherlands for the treatment of psoriasis. Dutch distribution of the product will be handled by Cilag AG International, a division of Johnson & Johnson.

Cilag has sublicensed exclusive worldwide distribution rights to market the drug, a vitamin D3 derivative, with the exception of Japan, Israel and the USA. Applications for approval to market the drug were filed in Europe in December 1992. Officials at the company said that following the Dutch launch, they expect further European approvals and roll-out over the next few months.