BTG's Silkis Launched In Holland

BioTechnology General has launched is fifth product, Silkis (calcitriol), onto the market in the Netherlands for the treatment of psoriasis. Dutch distribution of the product will be handled by Cilag AG International, a division of Johnson & Johnson.
Cilag has sublicensed exclusive worldwide distribution rights to market the drug, a vitamin D3 derivative, with the exception of Japan, Israel and the USA. Applications for approval to market the drug were filed in Europe in December 1992. Officials at the company said that following the Dutch launch, they expect further European approvals and roll-out over the next few months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze