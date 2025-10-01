Bubble Bursts On Beta Carotene For Cancer?

When taken as a dietary supplement, beta carotene does not prevent cancer or heart disease, according to the results of two new studies. And in one of these studies, the supplement, long touted as being protective, actually increased the risk of lung cancer in smokers.

One of the two trials, which involved more than 18,000 participants, was stopped two years early due to the excess mortality in the smoking subgroup. After four years' study, there had been 28% more cases of lung cancer and 17% more deaths in the group taking beta carotene and vitamin A than in the placebo group. National Cancer Institute director Richard Klausner noted his disappointment with the data, and added that researchers would be immediately removing beta carotene from another study of 40,000 female health professionals who have been taking vitamin E, aspirin and beta carotene.

The Beta Carotene and Retinol Efficacy Trial (CARET) findings are in fact similar to that of a Finnish trial conducted in 30,000 smokers in 1994. Although the increased mortality rate in CARET did not achieve statistical significance, the results were sufficiently worrisome that the monitoring board chose to make them public prior to peer review. The Finnish study used a lower dose of beta carotene (20mg/day compared to 30mg/day in CARET), and when the results were published some critics said that the dose used had been too low.