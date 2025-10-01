Wednesday 1 October 2025

Bubble Bursts On Beta Carotene For Cancer?

29 January 1996

When taken as a dietary supplement, beta carotene does not prevent cancer or heart disease, according to the results of two new studies. And in one of these studies, the supplement, long touted as being protective, actually increased the risk of lung cancer in smokers.

One of the two trials, which involved more than 18,000 participants, was stopped two years early due to the excess mortality in the smoking subgroup. After four years' study, there had been 28% more cases of lung cancer and 17% more deaths in the group taking beta carotene and vitamin A than in the placebo group. National Cancer Institute director Richard Klausner noted his disappointment with the data, and added that researchers would be immediately removing beta carotene from another study of 40,000 female health professionals who have been taking vitamin E, aspirin and beta carotene.

The Beta Carotene and Retinol Efficacy Trial (CARET) findings are in fact similar to that of a Finnish trial conducted in 30,000 smokers in 1994. Although the increased mortality rate in CARET did not achieve statistical significance, the results were sufficiently worrisome that the monitoring board chose to make them public prior to peer review. The Finnish study used a lower dose of beta carotene (20mg/day compared to 30mg/day in CARET), and when the results were published some critics said that the dose used had been too low.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze