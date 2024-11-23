Bubonic Plague Vaccine Approval

- Greer Laboratories' vaccine for bubonic plague has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine is licensed from Miles-Cutter Laboratories, which produced the bubonic plague vaccine until 1992, whereupon the company stopped production to switch its facility to other purposes. Because the vaccine has already been marketed, Greer only had to show comparability with the Miles vaccine in clinical trials.
