Budesonide Advantages

- Nebulized budesonide can confer a prompt and important clinical improvement in children with mild-to-moderate croup (acute laryngotracheobronchitis) who present at the accident and emergency department of a hospital, according to an article in the New England Journal of Medicine (August 4). This is the first time glucocorticoid therapy has shown benefits in outpatients. Previously, steroids have not generally been used in mild cases of the condition because of its self-limiting nature.