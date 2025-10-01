Wednesday 1 October 2025

Building For The Future Of The Small Drug Firm

7 April 1996

It is doubtful that a "small" company can survive for long, given the market forces at play in the pharmaceutical industry at the moment. To survive, let alone prosper, a firm needs to be one of the biggest in its particular slice, or slices, of the pharmaceutical market, according to Eli Hurvitz, president of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries of Israel, who was speaking at the Financial Times World Pharmaceuticals Conference in London last month (Marketletter April 1).

Dr Hurvitz, who is not "insulted to be called small," said that each small company needs to identify a defined niche, develop clear, sustainable competitive advantages, and achieve a leadership position. He believes a company's niche can be defined according to therapeutic class, product technology, product type, or geographic market. However, he also feels that firms need to develop competitive advantages and achieve some type of leadership position to survive over the long term. Firms need to be doing something unique or be located in a unique position in the market.

Some niches are larger than others, and some are more profitable than others. For this reason, he told delegates that continued growth sometimes requires adding other niches to the business portfolio. Small drug companies need to continue expanding their competitive advantages and developing leadership positions in new markets.

