Bulgaria's Actavis restructures

Drugmaker Actavis Bulgaria is to be restructured into two companies: Actavis Trading in Sofia, which will conduct marketing and sales; and Actavis Operations, which will operate production facilities in Troyan, Dupnitsa and Razgrad, according to the Bulgarian Economic Review.
