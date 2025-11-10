Bulgarian Health Care News Briefs

In Bulgaria's 1995 National Budget, 34.2 billion leva (approximately $518.2 million) has been allocated to the health service, 13 billion leva more than in 1994, according to the Bulgarian Economic Review. But it points out that, despite an increase in absolute terms, the figure represents a considerable fall if inflation is taken into account.

Economists say that the level of funding this year can at best keep health care levels stable without any expansion or improvement. The health service will have to count on extra funds from its own or other resources to meet its most urgent needs, says Associate Professor Ivan Grozev (Econ), writing in the Review.

Bulgarian/Yugoslav Coop? Meantime, Bulgarian businessmen are saying that they are keen to establish cooperation with Yugoslav (Serbia and Montenegro) companies in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, following the ending of the international sanctions against Yugoslavia, according to the Tanjung news agency. Talks on this subject were held between business men from the two countries in Belgrade early-July.