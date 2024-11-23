Bulgarian Health Insurance Proposals

Bulgaria's draft health insurance bill would set a premium of 12% ofwages, with employers and staff paying 6% each, reports the Bulgarian Economic Review.
The government will seek a $600 million World Bank loan to help finance the state health fund, which will in future supply only basic services. However, a senior official says the draft is very negative, and the loan should be used to invest in the drug and medical equipment industries.
