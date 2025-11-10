Bulgarian Pharma Company Sell-Offs

Bulgaria's Privatization Agency has named two pharmaceutical-related companies which are to be sold off. These are the Troyapharm infusions, medical packaging, tablets and capsule manufacturer based in Troyan, which had a turnover of around $17.7 million in 1994, and Pharmacia Inc, a pharmaceuticals and cosmetics manufacturer in Doupnisa, sales of which amounted to some $23.3 million in the 12 months to end September 1994, with 32.6% going in exports, according to reports in the Bulgarian Economic Review.
Further information is available from the Marketing Department, Privatization Agency, 29 Aksakov Street, 1000 Sofia, Bulgaria. Phone: +359 2 8613 211/281; fax: +359 2 87 2881.
