Bush says new Medicare must have Rx benefit, offers discount cards in

US President George W Bush has proposed a Medicare Prescription DrugDiscount Program, as a short-term measure to help seniors obtain their prescription drugs while the Medicare system undergoes its planned comprehensive overhaul.

The President unveiled the drug discount scheme as part of a detailed set of principles with which he wants to guide Congress as it works on the Medicare revamp. The administration believes that implementation of the card scheme would not require congressional approval, and that it could be up and running by November. To this end, it plans to run a $35 million public awareness campaign in the third quarter of the year, aimed at educating seniors about the scheme and their options under Medicare.

"The President believes that seniors need assistance now, and that we need to take steps toward providing a meaningful prescription drug benefit as soon as possible," said a White House statement. As part of the system overhaul, and separate from the card scheme, Pres Bush said that the new-look Medicare should include a prescription drug benefit for all seniors.