Bush "will veto" threat to Medicare Rx plan

US President George W Bush says he will veto any attempts to reduce the scope of the Medicare prescription drug benefit, despite new cost estimates far outstripping earlier forecasts.

Speaking in Washington at the swearing-in ceremony for Michael Leavitt as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services, he said the Medicare reforms would be "challenging," but added: "we all know the alternative to reform: a Medicare system that offers outdated benefits and imposes needless costs. For decades, we promised America's seniors that we can do better, and we finally did. Now we must keep our word. I signed Medicare reform proudly and any attempt to limit the choices of our seniors and to take away their prescription drug coverage under Medicare will meet my veto."