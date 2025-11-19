BUY RECOMMENDATION FOR TEVA STOCK

A strong recommendation to buy stock (American Depository Receipts) in the Israeli drugmaker Teva has been issued by Jerry Treppel of Kidder, Peabody, who points to fourth-quarter and full-year 1993 earnings per ADR as being in line with expectations.
The focus for both the company and investors in the latter part of the year will be COP-1 (copolymer 1) for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, and Europe, he notes. COP-1 is finishing Phase III clinical trials this spring and could be on the market early-1996 to compete with Chiron's Betaseron (interferon beta).
Many of the patients now in the trial for COP-1 should continue using the drug via a Treatment Investigational New Drug program, he says, adding this will enhance Teva's revenues later in the year since the annual treatment cost is $7,000 per patient. A New Drug Application filing is possible in late 1994 or early 1995, he said, and the drug will be sold through its Gates Pharmaceutical subsidiary in the USA. A European Committee on Proprietary Medicinal Products registration will be filed as soon as the data are available from the US Phase III clinical trials, he added.
