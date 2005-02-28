C$27.6M expansion for Biovail Manitoba facility

Canada's Biovail Corp has announced a C$27.6-million ($22.4 million) expansion project to further enhance the capability of its largest manufacturing facility, located in Steinbach, Manitoba.
Speaking at a news conference on this investment, chief executive Douglas Squires said that "the success and increased productivity that we have enjoyed in recent years at Steinbach has - and will continue to be - a testament to the commitment, dedication and hard work of those who work here." As a result, he added, "changes are required to fully capitalize on opportunities borne from our success. The expansion...will enable Biovail to optimize the current capacity with a focus on world-class manufacturing performance, as well as to meet growing demand and opportunities. "
