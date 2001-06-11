C Sixty plans to start fullerene trials

Canada's C Sixty is planning to start clinical trials of threefullerene-based drugs in the next 18 months. The company will coordinate the research of several universities in order to develop these drugs, which will utilize the drug delivery properties of buckminsterfullerene molecule, consisting of 60 carbon atoms, for the treatment of AIDS, Parkinson's disease, Lou Gehrig's disease, osteoporosis and cancer.

It is possible to attach different chemical groups to the so-called buckyball to make drugs with multiple functions. These drugs may also be less toxic than existing treatments, and one fullerene-based version of an AIDS drug appears to be effective against every drug-resistant HIV strain that it has been tested on. C Sixty now plans to request fast-track status from the US Food and Drug Administration, as this particular drug could fill an important growing niche in current AIDS treatment.

However, C Sixty is not without competitors. Fullerene International, a joint venture between Japan-based Mitsubishi and two US-based companies (Materials and Electrochemical Research and Research Corporation Technologies), says it could begin testing fullerene-based drugs for cancer and AIDS by the end of this year.