Calchan and Galapagos team up on osteoarthritic pain therapies

27 October 2014
UK-based Calchan Holdings, a company focused on developing medicines based on calcium ion channel modulators, and Belgian biotech firm Galapagos NV (Euronext: GLPG), a clinical-stage company focused on developing new modes of action medicines, have entered into a research collaboration in osteoarthritic pain.

The UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK, has awarded Calchan with a grant of £2.4 million ($3.9 million) for Biomedical Catalyst Early Stage Round 2 to discover and develop compounds against a novel target for osteoarthritic pain.

The two companies will collaborate to identify preclinical candidates. Subsequently, Calchan and Galapagos may jointly progress the assets further into the clinic.

