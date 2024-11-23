Calcitonin Nasal Spray Set For US Approval?

Swiss pharmaceutical major Sandoz AG's calcitonin nasal spray for the treatment of osteoporosis has been given a positive recommendation by the US Food and Drug Administration's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee. The National Osteoporosis Foundation applauded the move, saying the spray would expand the applicability and usefulness of calcitonin if it is approved. Calcitonin is only available by injection at the moment.
