CALCIUM BLOCKADE AND ALZHEIMER'S

Using calcium channel blockers in patients with Alzheimer's disease may help prevent degeneration of neurons, according to in vitro data presented at the Fourth European Neurological Society meeting in Barcelona, Spain.
Christian Pike of the University of California, USA, said at the meeting that his team was able to demonstrate in tissue culture models that neurodegeneration initiated by beta amyloid was significantly and consistently reduced by compounds that block the influx of calcium into cells. Dr Pike's team investigated this hypothesis using nimodipine (Bayer's Nimotop), a calcium channel blocker which is already licensed for the treatment of impaired brain function in old age in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.
The results of these studies indicated that nimodipine was preventing neurodegeneration by interrupting apoptosis or programmed cell death, which appears to be stimulated by the presence of beta amyloid in the brain.
