California drug discount law hurts drugmakers

The California Prescription Drug Initiative, which was signed into law in September by the US state's Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (Marketletter October 9), is under mounting fire as the costs and practical consequences of the scheme become more apparent.

Sally Pipes, president of the San Francisco, California-based think-tank, the Pacific Research Institute, described the progam in a recent edition of the American Spectator magazine as far from voluntary: "the measure is better described as a shakedown." Meanwhile, the new law has been called "stifling" by the Biotechnology Industry Association and "problematic" by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).