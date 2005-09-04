California sues 39 firms over Medi-Cal prices

Attorney General Bill Lockyer of the US state of California has filed a law suit against 39 drugmakers, claiming that they manipulated the state Medi-Cal prescription drug program to pay artificially-inflated prices.

"We're dragging these drug companies into the court of law because they're gouging the public on basic life necessities," said AG Lockyer, adding: "this may be a bitter pill for the drug companies to swallow, but the days of prescription pricing fraud are over. We're seeking immediate legal relief."

His action was prompted by a whistleblower suit filed by a small California pharmacy, Ven-A-Care, which alleged that the manufacturers had provided false and misleading drug pricing information which Medi-Cal relied on to establish its payment rates. An investigation by the AG's Bureau of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse into the claims discovered what it said was extensive pricing manipulation, and this led to legal action being brought against two drug majors in 2003 (Marketletter January 13, 2003). As a result of additional evidence gathered through ongoing investigations, AG Lockyer said he was now filing an amended complaint.