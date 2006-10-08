California terminates drug price freedom but no single-payer system

With only weeks to go before facing re-election as California's Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger has signed into law AB2911, the California Prescription Drug Discount Program, which introduces price controls on drugs for the uninsured and people with "inadequate drug coverage." The Republican candidate also vetoed a measure that would have abolished private medical insurers and collectivized health care provision in the state, a policy widely perceived as a political stunt by the legislature, which is dominated by Democrats.

An estimated five to six million Californians will be eligible to participate in the state's prescription drug benefit, which requires drugmakers to offer discounts over the next three years of 40% for branded and 60% for generic products. Any firm which fails to meet these targets could find that all its products are removed from California's Medicaid program (MediCal).

AB2911 begs the question: why not impose price controls on the whole country?