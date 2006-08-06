Californian jury rejects Vioxx case

US pharmaceutical firm Merck & Co says that a Californian jury has rejected the case brought against it by Stewart Grossberg, of Northridge California, who had alleged that sporadic use of the now withdrawn COX-2 inhibitor Vioxx (rofecoxib) had led to his heart attack. The 12-person jury deliberated for five hours before it returned a verdict that Merck had not been negligent, and that the drug had not caused Mr Grossberg's health problems.