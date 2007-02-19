Call for concerted European action on hepatitis C

Following the announcement of Body Shop Founder Dame Anita Roddick that she is carrying the hepatitis C virus, UK Member of the European Parliament John Bowis has called for concerted action on the disease in Europe.
"In light of the 12 million people in Europe infected with the virus, European and national policy-makers must take urgent action to combat this silent pandemic. Inaction will lead to more people being infected and sufferers developing very serious liver disease," he said.
Commenting on the public announcement of Dame Anita - who had been diagnosed with the disease 34 years after being infected (via a blood transfusion) and is suffering from liver cirrhosis - Mr Bowis said that her case "underlines the tragic fact that hepatitis C still often goes unnoticed until serious symptoms such as cirrhosis and cancer appear."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze