Saturday 8 March 2025

Call for concerted European action on hepatitis C

19 February 2007

Following the announcement of Body Shop Founder Dame Anita Roddick that she is carrying the hepatitis C virus, UK Member of the European Parliament John Bowis has called for concerted action on the disease in Europe.

"In light of the 12 million people in Europe infected with the virus, European and national policy-makers must take urgent action to combat this silent pandemic. Inaction will lead to more people being infected and sufferers developing very serious liver disease," he said.

Commenting on the public announcement of Dame Anita - who had been diagnosed with the disease 34 years after being infected (via a blood transfusion) and is suffering from liver cirrhosis - Mr Bowis said that her case "underlines the tragic fact that hepatitis C still often goes unnoticed until serious symptoms such as cirrhosis and cancer appear."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Nona launches AI-driven antibody discovery platform
Biotechnology
Nona launches AI-driven antibody discovery platform
7 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Trump’s FDA pick grilled over staff cuts, flu vaccine meeting
7 March 2025
Generics
STADA’s growth journey continues in 2024
7 March 2025
Biotechnology
New EC approval for BMS’ Opdivo and Yervoy
7 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Nicox presents new analysis from the NCX 470 Mont Blanc trial
7 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA backing for Alyftrek for cystic fibrosis
7 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for scPharmaceuticals’ Furoscix sNDA
7 March 2025

Company Spotlight

Tris is a US-based drugmaker with a focus on branded drugs, generics and technology licensing.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze