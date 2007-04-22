Call for healthier EU doctor/pharma links

One of Europe's leading breast cancer specialists has renewed calls for a "cleansing" of links between the pharmaceutical industry and physicians. In an interview for the French daily newspaper, Le Monde, Martine Piccart, professor of oncology at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium, claimed that the interests of cancer patients in clinical trials "should be better defended."
Prof Piccart noted that the drug industry is under pressure from the size of its investments. A recent European Union directive on clinical trials, which has caused the cost of such studies to treble, has not been helpful in this regard. However, one consequence is that independent research into the effectiveness of different drugs is harder to perform by academic institutions without industry sponsorship, making conflicts of interest a growing issue. Ms Piccart argued that "new models for collaboration" between innovative drug firms, physicians and patients are necessary.
