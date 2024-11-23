CALL FOR SALINE BREAST IMPLANTS BAN

- The Public Citizen's Health Research Group has asked the US Food and Drug Administration to ban saline-filled breast implants. The group said that the implants should be banned until the manufacturers can prove them to be safe. The FDA said that it plans a formal safety review of the products in the fall. However, it has not said whether sales can conti-nue during the review period. The group said that the FDA has received 8,600 reports of serious injury from saline implants.
