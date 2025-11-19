CALL FOR US FDA AIDS DRUG COMMITTEE

A coalition of AIDS activist groups has called for the setting-up of a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee to discuss the impact of accelerated approval on the development of AIDS treatments.

The committee should discuss the broader impact of accelerated approval on trial design and drug development, "recent discouraging nucleoside data, and the state of surrogate markers," say the activists, whose spokesman is Derek Link of the Gay Men's Health Crisis. The committee's meetings would have to be free of any specific drug approval decisions, they told FDA Commissioner David Kessler, and should focus on developing a consistent framework for considering future accelerated New Drug Approvals. It should also discuss the increasing use of subset analyses in support of efficacy claims for antiretroviral products, says the letter, noting that the FDA has yet to present to the AIDS Clinical Trials Group and the drug industry "a consistent framework for using subset analyses in drug approval."

Need For Action On Phase IV Another area which needs to be dealt with is the definition and enforcement of Phase IV clinical trials, the coalition goes on. It notes that while Phase IV is crucial to the success of accelerated approval, the process for defining and enforcing Phase IV has not been fully developed. The advisory committee should particularly turn its attention to those mechanisms which it believes are necessary and appropriate for Phase IV enforcement, it says, "including such measures as the imposition of fines on sponsors that fail to complete required studies, or ways to restrict access to drugs that may prove to be ineffective."