Wednesday 19 November 2025

CALL FOR US FDA AIDS DRUG COMMITTEE

7 February 1994

A coalition of AIDS activist groups has called for the setting-up of a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee to discuss the impact of accelerated approval on the development of AIDS treatments.

The committee should discuss the broader impact of accelerated approval on trial design and drug development, "recent discouraging nucleoside data, and the state of surrogate markers," say the activists, whose spokesman is Derek Link of the Gay Men's Health Crisis. The committee's meetings would have to be free of any specific drug approval decisions, they told FDA Commissioner David Kessler, and should focus on developing a consistent framework for considering future accelerated New Drug Approvals. It should also discuss the increasing use of subset analyses in support of efficacy claims for antiretroviral products, says the letter, noting that the FDA has yet to present to the AIDS Clinical Trials Group and the drug industry "a consistent framework for using subset analyses in drug approval."

Need For Action On Phase IV Another area which needs to be dealt with is the definition and enforcement of Phase IV clinical trials, the coalition goes on. It notes that while Phase IV is crucial to the success of accelerated approval, the process for defining and enforcing Phase IV has not been fully developed. The advisory committee should particularly turn its attention to those mechanisms which it believes are necessary and appropriate for Phase IV enforcement, it says, "including such measures as the imposition of fines on sponsors that fail to complete required studies, or ways to restrict access to drugs that may prove to be ineffective."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze