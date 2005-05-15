Call for US FDA official health claim for garlic

A panel of international medical and scientific garlic experts convened at a recent cardiovascular symposium, held in Berlin, Germany, have concluded that there is enough evidence of the health benefits of garlic to warrant an official endorsement of the nutrient. The panel urged that a proposal for an official health claim should be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration for review.

The team of experts was prompted by evidence derived from studies of garlic powder LI 111, developed by German firm Lichtwer Pharma and marketed as Kwai in Europe and in the USA by New York-based ABKIT. The panel said that, compared with other FDA health claims for substances such as soy, omega-3-fatty acids or oat bran, garlic and garlic powder LI 111 has a superior record for improving cardiovascular risk factors. The latter is backed by over over 42 clinical trials showing a benefit.