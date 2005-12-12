Callisto chief discusses L-Annamycin development

Los Angeles, USA-headquartered BiomedDiscoveries, a specialist pharmaceutical investment advisor, says that a newly-available interview with Gary Jacob, chief executive of Callisto Pharmaceuticals, provides fresh insight about the latter's drug candidate L-Annamycin. The drug, which recently began clinical trials, is being developed as a treatment for patients with relapsed refractory acute lymphocytic leukemia.
In the interview, Dr Jacob discusses the Phase I/II program, which is taking place at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, USA, adding that the compound has shown promise as a potential life-saving treatment for seriously ill patients. The on-line audio interview is available free at: www.BiomedDiscoveries.com.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze