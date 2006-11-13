Callisto doses first patient in Ph II Atiprimod trial

The USA'S Callisto Pharmaceuticals has dosed the first patient in a multicenter, open-label Phase II clinical trial of Atiprimod (azaspirane) to treat low-to-intermediate grade neuroendocrine carcinomas including advanced carcinoid cancers.

A maximum of 40 evaluable patients will be enrolled in this efficacy assessment, which will measureme target lesions according to the Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors, and also quantize symptom relief.